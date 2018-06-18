Del Monte Fresh recalls vegetable trays contaminated with cyclospora

Del Monte Fresh is recalling 6-, 12- and 28-ounce vegetable trays that have been contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause the intestinal illness cyclosporiasis.

The vegetable trays hold fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip. They were sold to Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond's, Sentry, Potash, Meehan's, Country Market, Food Max Supermarket and Peapod stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The vegetable trays have a "best if enjoyed by" date of June 17, 2018 or earlier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cyclosporiasis is usually not life-threatening, but will give you common symptoms like diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue. Less common symptoms include vomiting and a low-grade fever.

Del Monte Fresh encourages you to throw away the vegetable trays if you have one.

General questions can be directed to a 24-hour phone service at 1-800-659-6500, or by email at Contact-US-ExecutiveOffice@freshdelmonte.com.

