Delta flight lands safely in West Palm Beach after blowing tire at Detroit Metro Airport

A plane safely landed in West Palm Beach after blowing a tire upon takeoff in Detroit on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Delta flight en route from Detroit to Palm Beach International Airport landed safely at its intended destination Wednesday after blowing a tire.

Flight No. 1930 departed Detroit Metropolitan Airport at 8:30 a.m. and landed at Palm Bach International Airport just after 11 a.m., according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

Passengers said the tire blew during takeoff.

Delta Airlines released the statement regarding the incident:

“Delta flight 1930 from Detroit to West Palm Beach landed safely and without incident after one of the aircraft’s tires deflated shortly after takeoff from Detroit. The aircraft taxied to the gate and passengers deplaned normally in West Palm Beach. Customer and crew member safety remains Delta’s top priority.”

