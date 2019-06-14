Delta flight to France lands in Detroit after 'erratic' man hits flight attendant, officials say

DETROIT - A Delta flight heading to France was forced to land in Detroit this week when a man acting erratically in his seat smacked a flight attendant, shoved other members of the crew and threw up on the plane, according to authorities.

Officials said Ian Robert James Morin boarded Delta Airlines Flight 500 on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana. The flight was scheduled to fly to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, and departed at 6:04 p.m., according to court records.

Morin was sitting in row 33, seat C, officials said. About 40 minutes into the flight, Morin began yelling and acting erratically, court records show.

When the flight crew tried to calm Morin down, he refused to listen and hit one of the flight attendants with an open hand on the left side of her throat, according to authorities.

Morin continued to try to hit the flight attendant and threw up on the plane, officials said.

Flight crew members and other passengers worked to restrain Morin so he could be placed into flex-cuffs, officials said. He shoved other crew members as they tried to restrain him, court records show.

Morin was secured while the flight was diverted to Detroit, officials said.

Authorities said Morin's actions interfered with the flight crew's ability to perform its duties.

The pilot asked for law enforcement officials to meet the plane at Detroit Metro Airport, officials said.

The plane landed at DTW at 8:08 p.m. Authorities took Morin from the plane and took him to the Wayne County Airport Police Station.

Delta Flight 500 was deplaned for sanitization and the passengers were removed to be re-booked on other flights, according to officials.

Morin is facing a possible charge of infering with flight crew members and attendants.

