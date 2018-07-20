Democratic candidates for Michigan governor face off in Detroit

DETROIT - The three Democratic candidates for Michigan governor faced off Thursday during a debate in Detroit.

Watch the full debate below.

The candidates were quizzed on everything from health care to roads to tariffs.

Gretchen Whitmer took the majority of barbs during the debate.

"That's what happens when you're in the lead," she said.

Abdul El-Sayed presented his case to the progressives who support him, while wearing the mantle of Bernie Sanders. He also played offense on Whitmer.

Shri Thanedar avoided the barbs until El-Sayed called him a faux Democrat, but Thanedar didn't seem too concerned.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.