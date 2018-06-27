Demonstrators gather at Campus Martius after Supreme Court upholds Trump's travel ban

DETROIT - Demonstrators gathered at Campus Martius Tuesday to voice their displeasure with the high court's ruling to uphold President Donald Trump's latest travel ban.

The demonstrators made clear their opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold the travel ban on mostly Muslim countries. Khadega Mohammed was in the crowd holding a sign.

"Being Muslim, being black and immigrant, being so many minority groups, of so many hated groups in America, I'm outraged," Mohammed said.

Mohammed said the ruling was "like a middle finger to the face." Although she's now a legal U.S. citizen and understands this is the law, she believes there's reason to fight.

"We all know slavery was once law," Mohammed said. "The Holocaust was once law. Just because it's law doesn't make it ethical."

Trump considers the high court's ruling essential in protecting the country.

"This is a great victory for our Constitution," Trump said. "We have to be tough and we have to be safe and we have to be secure."

The demonstrators said it stirs up bigotry and hate.

You can watch Jermont Terry's full story in the video posted above.

