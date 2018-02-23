Department of Justice announces Mary Daly as new opioid coordinator

WASHINGTON - In a news release issued Friday, the Department of Justice announced former prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Daly will serve as the director of Opioid Enforcement and Prevention Efforts.

"In the midst of the deadliest drug crisis in American history, we need to prosecute drug crimes aggressively and use our resources wisely," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. "That’s why today I am happy to announce that Mary Daly will help the Department of Justice coordinate our anti-opioid efforts. Mary is a talented and experienced prosecutor and she will help us act as effectively as possible in this time of crisis. I am confident in her leadership and I want to welcome her to Main Justice."

As an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York and the Eastern District of Virginia, Daly supervised the narcotics unit, served as the opioid coordinator and was focused on the prosecution of transnational drug trafficking organizations.

Her new role as director will have Daly assisting Sessions, the deputy attorney general and the Department of Justice in creating and implementing initiatives, policies, grants and programs relating to opioids.

It's important to note that she is not the former Boston College professor who shares the same name.

