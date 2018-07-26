Deputies search for owner of cattle found running loose in Monroe County

Monroe County deputies are searching for the owner of cattle found running loose in Exeter Township. (WDIV)

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Monroe County deputies are searching for the owner of cattle found running loose in Exeter Township.

Two head of cattle were found July 8 in the area of Colf and Sumpter roads, deputies said. On July 9, the cattle were captured and taken to the Devoted Barn for safekeeping.

One of the cattle is a Hereford bull. The other is a Jersey steer.

The owner has 15 days, starting Thursday, to reclaim the cattle, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the owner of the cattle is asked to call Monroe County Animal Control at 734-240-3125.

