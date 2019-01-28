Dog saved from Pontiac house fire by deputy

A deputy was on patrol in the 70 block of north Sanford Street when he observed a home on fire.

PONTIAC, Mich. - A deputy was on patrol in the 70 block of north Sanford Street when he observed a home on fire Sunday.

A woman later identified as the home’s owner was standing in the doorway. The homeowner was not injured, but was worried about her dog, who was still inside the home.

There were no other occupants in the home. The deputy escorted the homeowner to his patrol car.

He then attempted to extinguish the fire which, at the time, was contained to the home’s living room using with the fire extinguisher from the trunk of his patrol car.

The deputy got inside the home by going through the back door and forcing it open. He located the homeowner’s dog just inside the back door. The dog was not injured.

The deputy returned the 2-year-old mixed breed dog named Roxie to the owner.

The Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The fire department said the fire appeared to have been accidental.

