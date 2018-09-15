Design Core Detroit holding 3 events in September for Detroit Month of Design

DETROIT - As a part of Design Core Detroit's "Detroit Month of Design," the organization is putting on three different events every Saturday the rest of September.

The first event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m .Saturday at the Michigan Science Center. "Youth Day" will feature Detroit's next generation of designers for a day of creativity and exploration. There will also be designed workshops geared toward kids ages 2-16.

On Sept. 20 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Design Core Detroit is putting on "Eastern Market After Dark," which will showcase Detroit's design industry as one of the nation's oldest public markets transforms into a creative district by night. More than 30 studios and galleries will open late throughout the district.

Finally, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 29, the fifth annual "Light Up Livernois" returns to celebrate creative design. Artists and designers from the area will collaborate with local small businesses to experience design through open studios, fashion vignettes, musical performances and small business highlights.

