Design firms present visions for riverfront park in Detroit

DETROIT - Four design firms are presenting their visions for a roughly $50 million project to transform West Riverfront Park in Detroit.

Renderings are being released Thursday as part of an international design competition led by the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy . Those involved note that the 22-acre (9-hectare) park is similar in size to other well-known parks in major U.S. cities.

Matt Cullen, chairman of the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy's board, says the vision for the riverfront is "bold and aspirational."

An announcement of the winning team is expected this spring.

Plans for the park come as construction crews work toward wrapping up redevelopment along the East Riverfront. In all, the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy is working to revitalize a 5.5-mile (9-kilometer) stretch of riverfront from near Belle Isle to the Ambassador Bridge.

