CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-week-old boy at a mobile home park in St. Clair County, according to authorities.

Deputies received a call about a dead baby around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation has been turned over to the detective bureau, officials said.

Police said nobody has been taken into custody and no cause of death has been determined.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

