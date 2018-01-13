Detroit AMBER ALERT: Police search for missing 2-week-old taken by father

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is sending out a serious alert Saturday morning after a 2-week-old infant was taken from her home by her father. An AMBER Alert has been issued.

UPDATE: Detroit AMBER Alert canceled after infant found safe; suspect still at large

Here's the info from Detroit Police:

Bella Osterman is a 2-week old female infant that was forcefully taken from her home by her father, Cordney Osterman, in the 3300 block of Garfield.

On January 13, 2018 at approximately 1:35 a.m., Cordney Osterman arrived at the home and demanded entry into the location to see his child (Bella). After being denied entry into the location by Bella's mother (26-year old female), Cordney forced entry into the home, took Bella and fled the location on foot. Bella was wearing a pink onesie and a diaper at the time she was taken.

Suspect Description:

Cordney Osterman is 23- year old black male, light complexion, medium build with black hair, black eyes, beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue-sweatshirt, black sweatpants and burgundy shoes. Cordney is the biological father of Bella.

If anyone has seen Bella or Cordney Osterman, or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Seventh's Precinct at 313-596-5700, 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.