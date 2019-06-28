Detroit announces Sustainability Action Agenda, expands recycling programs

LANSING, Mich. - Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday unveiled the Sustainability Action Agenda, a plan for managing Detroit’s resources in equitable and environmentally sustainable ways for the long-term health of the city and its residents.

The plan was developed over the last year through public engagement that took input from more than 6,800 Detroiters.

One of the agenda’s stated goals is to reduce the waste Detroit sends to landfills. It also seeks to expand recycling programs citywide.

The plan aims to create an education campaign to increase in curbside recycling programs and provide more public recycling options at parks, basketball courts, bus stops and more.

This expansion is funded by more than $1 million in city funding and grants.

The full Sustainability Action Agenda can be read at the city of Detroit's official website here.

