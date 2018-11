Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An apartment complex caught fire Thursday night.

The apartment was near the intersection of McNichols and Lahser roads. The 20-unit apartment complex experienced a two-alarm fire that has since been contained.

Two residents, including a 63-year-old woman, were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital to be treated for their burns.

