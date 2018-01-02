Detroit apartment complex heat restored, tenants now struggle with mold, holes in walls

DETROIT - Heat was restored to most of the residents at the Colonial Manor apartments on Detroit's west side after days of bitter cold but more issues have been brought to light.

Residents said their heat was out for about two weeks, but the property manager said the outage lasted one week.

According to authorities, the boiler was fixed Monday, but there were some issues with getting heat throughout the building. Colonial Manor's maintenance staff has said that the problems had since been resolved.

At least two residents remain without heat.

Eugenia York says her heat still doesn't work. She says a contractor walked away from an installation job, leaving windows in her apartment with holes around the frame, allowing the cold air into her room.

"I don't even let my kids sleep on the bed because it's too close," York said.

York experienced strange electrical problems in her apartment where her stove controlled the lights, and has since been fixed.

Shannon Byrd says she has mold in her apartment, which was washed off, but has not properly remedied.

City inspectors said they will be watching the complex to make sure all code violations are fixed.

The building owner, Yossi Levy, says the issues at his building will be taken repaired.

"There's no maintenance call that is not going to be taken care of," Levy said.

