Detroit apartment complex on alert after invasion, sexual assault

DETROIT - Residents on Detroit's east side are taking extra security precautions after a sexual assault and home invasion early Friday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the Villages at Parkside apartment complex in the 1200 block of Stringham Court, near the intersection of Conner Street and East Warren Avenue.

"All I saw was police cars and crime scene unit in there," one resident said.

According to authorities, a man broke into a 62-year-old woman's apartment through a downstairs window, told the woman he was armed, forced her to undress and then sexually assaulted her. After the attack, he took items and an unknown amount of money.

"It is a little scary," another tenant said. "We need more protection and we don't have it."

The incident is causing alarm all around the apartment complex. Police on the scene and neighbors told Local 4 it is not the first time in recent weeks that a man broke through a window here and confronted a woman inside.

A resident said a man had broken into another apartment while a woman was home. She managed to escape and call the police.

The complex now has a tenant association that alerts residents of what's happening and how everyone needs to be aware.

"It is crazy and it's scary," one resident said. "Really scary."

Anyone who recognizes the the man or has any information pertaining to this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1950 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

