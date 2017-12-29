Detroit-bound SkyWest flight makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A SkyWest flight from Iowa to Detroit made an emergency landing in Milwaukee after a sudden loss of cabin pressure.

SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow tells the Journal Sentinel the plane with 38 passengers and three crew members landed safely at about 8 a.m. Thursday. She says a female passenger received treatment at a hospital because of pain in her air, but later resumed her travels.

The flight left from Cedar Rapids at about 7 a.m.

Snow says the passengers continued their trip on a different plane while mechanical crews investigated what caused the loss in cabin pressure.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.