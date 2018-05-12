Detroit business evacuated due to hazardous materials, fire

Staff at DCI Aerotech in Detroit were evacuated due to concerns of hazardous materials during a fire on May 12, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An airplane part refurbishing company in Detroit was evacuated Saturday due to concerned about hazardous materials after a fire.

According to authorities, the Detroit Fire Department received a call at about 2:15 p.m. regarding a fire inside an industrial building. The fire was located inside DCI Aerotech, located at 7515 Lyndon St., which had a small skeleton crew working at the time. Staff was evacuated safely.

The fire was designated a 2-alarm fire and hazmat level 3.

The National Fire Protection Association defines level 3 as:

An incident involving hazardous materials that is beyond the capabilities of a single state or regional response team and requires additional assistance. Level 3 incidents can require resources from state and federal agencies and private industry. These incidents generally pose extreme, immediate, and/or long-term risk to the environment and public health.

Authorities said a special team tested the air quality downwind from the fire and determined it was safe and nontoxic to the surrounding areas.

Fire crews are aware of what chemicals are used and stored inside the building, but it is unknown if any could have leaked or contaminated the area from fire damage.

"We have to identify what's in there, we don't know what's in there," Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell said. "There are hazardous chemicals inside, but at this particular point, it does not appear that they got loose inside the building."

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation

A fire broke out at DCI Aerotech in Detroit on May 12, 2018. (WDIV)

