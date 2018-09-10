Detroit celebrates opening of first sit-down restaurant in Jefferson-Chalmers in nearly 30 years

DETROIT - Detroit leaders celebrated the opening of the first full-service, sit down restaurant to open in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood in nearly 30 years.

Norma G's dine-in restaurant is owner Lester Gouvia's first brick-and-mortar location after a successful pop-up and food truck business.

“Opening this restaurant in Detroit has been a dream of mine,” said Gouvia. “Thanks to the support of my family, the city of Detroit, and so many funders, I have a permanent home in Jefferson-Chalmers. I hope my move here will inspire other entrepreneurs to join in the transformation and revitalization of this area.”

“Lester and Norma G’s are a perfect example of who Motor City Match was created for - Detroiters who have talent and a dream to open their own business and make a difference in our city," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "Not only will Norma G's become a great neighborhood restaurant for the Jefferson Chalmers community, it will provide good jobs and help attract even more businesses to the area. Detroit needs more business owners like Lester.”

Norma G’s features authentic Caribbean style dishes inspired by Gouvia’s mother and his Caribbean roots. Gouvia credits Detroit’s diversity as a key factor in his decision to move to the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Since its official opening, Norma G’s has created jobs for 15 employees, all of which are local Detroit residents.

“Lester’s journey is an example of how our city comes together to support entrepreneurs and bring small business back into our neighborhoods,” said Andre Spivey, Detroit City Council Member. “We’re so proud of Lester’s achievement and his decision to make Jefferson-Chalmers Norma G’s permanent home.”

Norma G's is located at 14628 E Jefferson Ave and is open:

• Tuesday to Thursday: 4:30 pm–12 am

• Friday/Saturday: 4:30 pm–12:30 am

• Sunday: 4:30 pm–12 am

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.