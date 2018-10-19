Detroit Central High School student charged in connection with sexual assault

DETROIT - A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a classmate at Detroit Central High School.

The incident took place on Oct. 8. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor the 15-year-old took two cellphones off a girl's desk.

She followed him to get the phones back and that's when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and forced her into a back stairway. The sexual assault occurred in the back stairway, where the boy allegedly choked and assaulted her.

Classmates said they saw the victim after the attack crying, with blood on her. They had no idea what had happened.

Two junior students at the school said everybody has been made aware of the situation. The victim returned to school this week.

Her alleged attacker has been charged with multiple felonies including first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Although he's charged as a juvenile he has adult designation which means he could be sentenced as an adult if convicted.

According to Detroit public school officials, administrators took action quickly and the alleged attacker will not be returning to school.

Detroit public schools released the following statement:

"An incident occurred involving two high school students at Central. After immediate action taken by the authorities and building leaders, a thorough investigation yielded a confirmation of sexual wrongdoing.

The allegation against the student led to an arrest for sexual misconduct. Please know the student will not be returning to the building."

