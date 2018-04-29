Detroit chef Chris McClendon to prepare four-course meal for Pure Vin Experience

DETROIT - A four-course meal put on by a local chef is on tap for this month's "Pure Vin Experience" at the House of Pure Vin in Detroit.

"The Last Sunday Supper" with Executive Chef Chris McClendon takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the House of Pure Vin -- 1433 Woodward Ave.

The first course features chicken croquettes and harrisa, while the second course features poached peach tart, candied rose pedals and mascarpone. The third course is rock shrimp brioche toast, shaved shallot, borsin and baby mustard, while the final course is coconut hominy brûlée and fresh berry.

Wine will also be curated by sommeliers Claudia Tyagi and Michael Calvert.

McClendon is the owner of Savannahblue, a restaurant in Detroit, and is also releasing a new book, "The Sexy Breakfast." The book is a cookbook that has more than 100 recipes to "spoil and pamper the love of your life," according to the book's website. The book is set to release this fall.

Tickets for the dinner are $60 and can be purchased by clicking here.

