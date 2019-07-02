Detroit City Council approves 50% parking fine reduction for residents

DETROIT - Detroit City Council approved a 50 percent parking fine reduction for residents.

The fine will be $22.50, down from the current rate of $45, beginning in November.

Residents who have meter parking and no parking area violations are eligible for the reduced rate. Only residents with no outstanding tickets receive the lower fine, and the fine must be paid within five days.

Pre-registration starts in August. Detroiters who didn't pre-register for the reduced fines can register when they pay their ticket, as long as it's within the five-day grace period.

