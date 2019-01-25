Detroit collision shop allegedly paid for fake police reports, damaged vehicles in insurance scheme

DETROIT - A Detroit collision shop owner is accused of defrauding auto insurance companies for more than three years.

According to a criminal complaint, Danny Dabish, who owns Livernois Collision, paid police for police reports supporting fake claims, intentionally damaged vehicles, paid vehicle owners to submit false insurance claims, billed insurance companies for new parts but repaired vehicles with used parts and billed insurance companies for repairs that were never completed.

Dabish allegedly submitted the fraudulent claims between January 2014 and August 2017.

Five Detroit police officers admitted they took bribes from Dabish and left the force. Dabish's lawyer claims the case is built on the word of "dirty police officers" who are testifying against his client in exchange for lesser punishments.

Tom Berry, an insurance investigator and former Detroit police officer, said there's more to come from the case.

"There's more coming on this collision shop," Berry said. "There will be more indictments, more charges on this."

