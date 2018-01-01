Detroit Colonial Manor apartment complex's heat restored

DETROIT - Residents of an apartment complex on Detroit's west side have had their heat restored after days of bitter cold.

Residents said their heat was out for about two weeks, but the property manager said the outage lasted one week.

According to authorities, the boiler was fixed Monday, but there were some issues with getting heat throughout the building. Colonial Manor's maintenance staff has said that the problems had since been resolved.

