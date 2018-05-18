Detroit company transforms abandoned homes into bee farms

DETROIT - A few years ago, it was an off-the-wall idea to use vacant Detroit lots as a place to raise bees. The idea became Detroit Hives and now it’s a smashing success.

The weather is getting warmer and the bees are buzzing. In the beehives are thousands of bees that call Detroit home. It’s a sweet idea for Detroit Hives.

Timothy Jackson and Keith Crispen said the concept is they take abandoned homes and turn them into bee farms.

“I think the opportunity for conservation is big when you have so many vacant lots. It’s boosting bee populations, so in Detroit, there are over 90,000 vacant lots," Jackson said.

On Friday, a buzzing group of second-graders got a chance to see firsthand the local land of milk and honey.

Victor Piaskowski, who studies bees, designed a new home for them.

“There are three main different beehive designs, and I went with the Warwick design and that’s the design that mimics nature the most,” Piaskowski said.

The honey made at Detroit Hives stays right here in Detroit and therefore has a huge impact.

“There are so many different properties of honey. It’s great for a good night's sleep. It’s a natural energy booster. It’s awesome if you have any types of cuts or scars,” Jackson said.

