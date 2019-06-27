Detroit considers adding controversial facial recognition technology to traffic cameras

DETROIT - The push to add facial recognition to traffic cameras in Detroit is drawing backlash over privacy concerns.

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Thursday on whether the technology that is used by Project Green Light businesses should be added to the street cameras.

Some people believe the technology can help solve crimes, while others feel it's an invasion of privacy and others have concerns about how the data collected will be used.

"It's a single tool and can be a valuable tool when utilized with other parts of an investigation," said Matthew Conquest, the director of law enforcement relations with Crime Stoppers.

Civil rights attorneys believe current laws lag behind the technology.

"It raises real concern for the civil liberties for the people of color," said Eric Williams, with the Detroit Justice Center.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.