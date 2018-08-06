Detroit couple shares Belle Isle love story

BELLE ISLE, Mich. - In the dog days of summer, it can be hard to find a cool spot to relax. But one Metro Detroit couple knows the perfect place, just a short distance from Downtown Detroit.

Native Detroiters are passionate about the city and their favorite places, some that tourists don't always fully appreciate.

"They need to see how beautiful this is," Carole Bell said. "This is the best spot in Detroit."

Bell is talking about Belle Isle, where she has been going with her husband Les for longer than they've been married -- nearly 25 years.

"It's just a great place to see people relax and enjoy life," Bell said.

They go to the same spot on the island every day.

"All day," Bell said. "We come out around 11 and we'll be here until 7 this evening -- reading, talking, walking around."

Bell said she also remembers the spot because it's where their romance first sparked years ago.

"Where can we go and dance?" Bell said. "I said, 'I know. Let's go out to Belle Isle.' We came out here and turned the car radio up really loud and danced until we couldn't dance anymore. After that, we got married."

Bell said the only thing she doesn't like about Belle Isle is the cost since the state took it over. She said Detroit residents shouldn't have to pay to see a part of their city.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.