Detroit Delta flight makes emergency landing in Kansas City due to engine problems

DETROIT - A Delta flight out of Detroit had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City at about 4:45 p.m. Monday because of engine issues.

According to reports out of Kansas City, Delta Flight 923 had a fuel leak. The plane landed safely at Kansas City International Airport.

Kansas City firefighters were on the runway waiting for the flight to land. When the flight successfully hit the ground, firefighters sprayed the engines with fire retardant, putting out any potential threat to passengers.

The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

None of the 117 people on the plane were reportedly injured.

