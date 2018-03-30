Detroit detainee who escaped from Kennedy Airport captured by ICE in Chicago

CHICAGO - Federal authorities say an immigration detainee from Detroit who escaped custody at New York's Kennedy Airport was captured Friday in Chicago.

A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 31-year-old Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke was in the custody of its agents at the airport Tuesday night when he bolted and got into a cab.

Mbacke was set to be deported to Sengal when he escaped.

The agency says Mbacke entered the country lawfully in 2005 but violated the terms of his status.

Mbacke was ordered deported in September 2015. ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls says the 31-year-old Mbacke has criminal convictions for weapons offenses.

