Detroit doctor suspended for over-prescribing controlled substances

DETROIT - A Detroit doctor has been suspended by Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for over-prescribing controlled substances.

Detroit physician Zeyn Nez Seabron has been summarily suspended, a temporary measure and not a final determination.

LARA also served an accompanying administrative complaint on Seabron, alleging that he prescribed controlled substances for other than lawful diagnostic or therapeutic purposes and failed to conform to minimal standards of acceptable practice.

LARA’s complaint indicates that in the latter half of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, Seabron was a top prescriber of oxycodone and oxymorphone, both commonly abused and diverted controlled substances.

For more information on filing a complaint with the department, visit Michigan.gov/BPL or review the Citizen’s Guide to Filing a Complaint.

Read the full LARA suspension document below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.