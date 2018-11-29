Detroit Dog Rescue, Detroit Animal Control rescue razorback pig from vacant garage

DETROIT - A razorback pig was rescued Thursday from a home in Detroit.

At about 12 p.m., the Detroit Dog Rescue assisted Detroit Animal Care and Control with the rescue of a razorback pig.

A spokesperson for Detroit Dog Rescue said they couldn't disclose on which street the home is, but said the neighborhood had been complaining.

Detroit Animal Care and Control found the pig in a vacant garage. Officials are unsure who put him there.

The Detroit Dog Rescue named the pig Pat and said he is very friendly and loves to eat.

The organization is looking for an animal sanctuary to take Pat in.

