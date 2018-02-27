Detroit elementary school chess team wins state championship, progresses to national championship

DETROIT - The University Prep Science and Math Elementary chess team came out on top, beating approximately 30 Michigan schools to win the Elementary State Chess Championship.

"This was a fantastic win and the students fought down to the wire," Robert Ellis, head coach of the UPSM Elementary chess team, said. "These students are brilliant and dedicated; I hope chess is a skill they will carry with them as they further their education."

UPSM progresses to the 2018 National Elementary Championship in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We are very proud of the UPSM Elementary chess team – they continue to amaze us with their competitive skills and talent," Mark Ornstein, CEO of University Prep Schools, said. "This accomplishment is the result of the student’s dedication and incredibly supportive teachers, parents and community members."

In May of 2017, UPSM Elementary and Middle School chess teams became national champions at the Supernationals IV Tournament.

