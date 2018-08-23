Detroit elementary school playground victim to arson

DETROIT - A number of community organizations are coming together to rebuild a playscape at a Detroit elementary school after it was vandalized.

The playscape at Marquette Elementary on Canyon Street on Detroit's east side was burned by vandals. The school's playscapes had been targeted.

"Vandals had attempted to burn the playscape on the side of the building," said Tom Scott, the director of stationary division for Operating Engineers Local 324.

Scott said an employee at the school put the fire out in time, but the next day, vandals struck again.

"They just moved their efforts here to the ages 5-12 playscape on the opposite side of the building," said Scott.

Scott said the Operating Engineers Local 324 organization was contacted by the contractor who employs the building engineers for Detroit Public Schools, and decided to provide resources along with Detroit Renewable Power, Michigan CAT and GDI.

"That's a big part of the day to be able to go on the playground and play with their friends and that interaction on the playground is just as important as the classroom learning," said Scott.

Community members made a GoFundMe page to help raise money. The cost to rebuild is very high. You can donate here.

"I was surprised to hear that the cost of the playscape was between $65,000 and $170,000 depending on what equipment they purchase. That's quite a large sum of money for a district in the financial condition as Detroit Public Schools," said Scott.

The organizations are hoping to rebuild the playscape before the new school year starts.

