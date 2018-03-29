Detroit expected to have increased traffic Saturday due to sports, musical theater

DETROIT - Two major sporting events and two nearly sold-out productions of "The Sound of Music" are expected to increase traffic significantly and fill parking facilities in Detroit on Saturday.

The two showings of the musical will be at 3 and 8 p.m. at the Fox Theatre. It will be joined Saturday by a Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park and a Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators game at 2 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and to secure advance parking online through Parkwhiz.com. Parking can also be secured through The District Detroit mobile app, available in the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store.

Michigan Department of Transportation has prohibited right turns from southbound Woodward Avenue onto the southbound I-75 service drive, Sproat Street and Henry Street. The suggested detour for the southbound I-75 service drive is the northbound I-75 service drive to the crossover at John R. Street. Guests can use Montcalm Street, Elizabeth Street or Adams Avenue to access Cass Avenue and adjacent parking.

Doors will open 90 minutes prior to each showtime of "The Sound of Music" and the Red Wings-Senators game, while the Tigers vs. Pirates game gates open 100 minutes prior.



