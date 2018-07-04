Detroit family gathers on 4th of July to remember man fatally shot at fireworks 5 years ago

DETROIT - A Detroit family gathered Wednesday to remember a man who was shot and killed five years ago at a fireworks party.

Justin Williams, 24, was watching fireworks at Diack Park when he was killed July 4, 2013.

"Never ever, ever would I have thought, dreamed, imagined that this type of tragedy would affect me," said Justin's mother, Constance Williams-Spann.

The family released balloons in honor of Justin as they shared memories and relived the heartbreaking day he lost his life.

Justin's killer is still on the loose, and his family hopes they won't have to live through another Fourth of July without the shooter in custody.

