Detroit family wants answers after man, 23, shot and left for dead in burning home

DETROIT - “A thief viciously stole our peace,” Those are heartfelt words from the family of a young man who was slain in Southwest Detroit.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body found burning near 23rd, Selden streets on Detroit's west side

Robert Ayala, 23, was shot several times and then his body was set on fire back in October.

“You don’t know what pain until you lose a child. It’s unnatural, it’s not normal. It’s not real,” said Lolita Henry, Ayala's mother.

It’s pain, Henry said, she can’t put into words. It’s pain she holds onto.

“It’s been very stressful. It’s been very hard on me," Henry said. "I remember it like it was yesterday when my son went missing."

Police say Ayala, was found murdered on Oct. 30, 2018 on Detroit’s southwest side.

Local 4 was there when police found his body burning in a vacant field.

"All that was left of my son was his torso and his left hand," Henry said. "That’s all I have now left is his urn. I have his ashes, that’s it, and just pictures and just memories."

Henry said she knows someone knows something, because someone keeps calling her phone. The most recent was just days ago.

“I made a vow that until the day I die. I’m going to keep fighting for justice for my son and try to do what I can to help others, who are going through the same situation,” said Henry.

If you know anything about the Ayala case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.