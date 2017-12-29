Detroit family who lost everything in apartment fire celebrates second Christmas

Sheresa Johnson threw her three children from a window to save them during an apartment fire. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A family on Detroit's west side who lost everything in an apartment fire the day after Christmas is smiling again.

Losing everything in an apartment fire this week was hard to watch for Sheresa Johnson. She made the difficult decision to save her daughters' lives by tossing them out of a top floor window as smoke and fire roared toward them, but now things are looking up for her and her family.

Lives were touched when Johnson shared her story of the fire. While the girls weren't hurt, the family was left with nothing when the fire finally died down.

Johnson's daughters, 5-year-old Angel, 3-year-old Angela and 1-year-old Miracle all grinned ear to ear after receiving a second Christmas after their first Christmas was destroyed in the fire.

Community group It Starts With Us answered the call to donate clothing and toys to the family.

"She didn't know what to do, where to go," It Starts with Us representative Mickey Robinson said. "I just had to do it."

The daughters' response to the generosity was priceless.

"When you see the kids' faces," Robinson said. "They're smiling -- that's what it's all about."

