Detroit father accused of leaving handgun under living room couch before 2-year-old shot himself

DETROIT - A Detroit father has been charged in connection with the shooting of his 2-year-old son at a home on the city's east side.

Johntauris Dupree Barber, 24, is accused of leaving a handgun underneath a living room couch, where his son found it and shot himself, police said.

The incident happened at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at a home in the 12600 block of Laing Street.

Police said Barber, his wife and another man were in the house when they heard a loud bang in the living room. Barber ran into the living room and found his son bleeding from the right side of his body, police said.

Barber ran to a nearby house and a neighbor took him, his child and the child's mother to a hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the home to investigate the shooting, and they discovered a handgun and suspected marijuana.

Barber is charged with second-degree child abuse, possession of marijuana and a felony firearms violation.

He was arraigned Thursday before 36th District Court Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 23, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 28. Both hearings will be before Judge William McConico in 36th District Court, officials said.

Barber is being held on $50,000 bail.

