Detroit father charged after 3-year-old boy shoots himself with gun found at home

A 3-year-old boy was shot May 8, 2018 at a home in the 5900 block of Marcus Street in Detroit.

DETROIT - The father of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself Tuesday morning faces charges.

Police said the boy shot himself after finding his father's loaded gun inside a house on Detroit's east side in the 5900 block of Marcus Street. The boy's father showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with the injured child.

Now 34-year-old Melvin Cooley Cline III faces charges in connection to the shooting. He faces a second-degree child abuse charge, a felon in possession of a firearm charge, and a felony firearm charge.

Cline is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in 36th District Court.

Police said the boy was shot in the stomach about 10 a.m. Tuesday. He is listed in critical condition.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the toddler picked up the gun in the living room while Cline and a woman were arguing.

"It is alleged that the defendant left a loaded firearm accessible to his son while in his care and a resident of his household. It is further alleged that Cline failed to provide a safe environment for his son," reads a statement from the Prosecutor's Office.

Police interviewed both of the boy's parents for more information about the incident. The boy's father was taken into custody, but his mother was not.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.