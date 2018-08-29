Detroit FBI warns of posting hoax threats to schools, public places

DETROIT - The Detroit FBI office is launching a campaign to educate the public of the dangers of posting hoax threats on social media.

The Detroit Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is announcing a campaign to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats to schools and other public places, and reminds communities that these hoax threats are not a joke.

“We take every threat seriously. The FBI Detroit Field Office continues to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in assessing any and all threats to our area”, said Timothy R. Slater, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Division of the FBI. “As always, the FBI Field Office will work together, sharing and acting upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We continue to urge the public to please remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Here's more from the FBI Detroit:

In the aftermath of tragic shootings such as the ones at Santa Fe High School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the FBI and law enforcement around the country often see an increase in threats made to schools and other public forums.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement then employ a full range of tools to mitigate those threats which are deemed credible. These investigations drain resources and cost taxpayers a lot of money. When an investigation concludes there was a false or hoax threat made to a school, or another public place, a federal charge could be considered, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. If a federal charge is not warranted, state charges can be considered.

Public assistance is crucial to our efforts to curb these hoax threats. We ask that the public continue to contact law enforcement to report any potential threats or suspicious activity.

If there is any reason to believe the safety of others is at risk, we ask that the public immediately reach out to their local police department by calling 911, or contact the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or over the phone (1-800-CALL-FBI). As always, members of the public can call the Detroit FBI field office to report a tip (1-313-965-2323).

