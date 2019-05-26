Detroit firefighter attacked while responding to call for help

A Detroit firefighter was attacked while responding to a call for help Saturday night on Detroit's west side.

When crews arrived to the scene where the call for help was made, a man attacked one of the firefighters. Crews were responding to a report of a person bleeding.

Audio and video were recorded of the chaotic scene. Detroit police and emergency medical services arrived shortly after the firefighter was attacked. The firefighter is in stable condition.

You can listen to audio from the scene in the video above.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.