Detroit firefighter in critical condition after accidental self-inflicted gunshot

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit firefighter was involved in a non-fatal shooting Monday after his firearm went off by accident.

According to authorities, at approximately 9:47 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 6000 block of Hartford Street and spoke to the victim, who said he had placed his handgun into his holster, located inside of his waistband, which is when the weapon discharged. He was struck in the groin.

Medical officials responded to the scene, and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.