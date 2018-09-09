Detroit food truck denies service to police

DETROIT - The owner of Rocky's Road Brew food truck is receiving backlash after a controversial Facebook post that said the business refuses to serve law enforcement.

"On this street corner I encounter all types and the only type that has ever purposely intimidated me is DPD," the Facebook post reads. "The majority of my neighbors, customers, and myself do not feel safe around law enforcement agents (ICE, DPD, Homeland Security, etc). I have asked friends from the National Lawyers Guild and I am well within my rights to refuse service to law enforcement agents. This for the safety of my neighbors and customers (who have all become friends) and myself."

The statement was posted Friday and has gathered close to 3,000 shares and 2,500 comments. Some are supportive and some are critical of the decision of the business owner.

Rocky's Road Brew posted an update on Saturday, alleging hostility from residents and law enforcement.

The Facebook post said an unmarked SUV with tinted windows dropped off three people wearing body-armor and badges. When the three were informed of the business' policy with law enforcement officials, one of the three said she was with the Michigan Humane Society and they might agree politically. When the owner agreed to serve the woman, the owner alleges she became belligerent and took photos of the truck and its customers.

The post said the the truck is being closed temporarily "because of the madness" and the owner will be doing self-care.

RELATED: Detroit named one of America's most vegan-friendly cities

The food truck will also be missing an environmental-activism event in Flint.

"I’ll be closed but will keep you posted on when I’ll be opened back up," the post concludes.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.