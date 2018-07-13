Detroit foreclosure rate falls nearly 90% in 3 years

DETROIT - More Detroit residents are staying in their homes thanks to outreach and incentives.

Foreclosures are down 89 percent since 2015. Three years ago, there were 9,100 foreclosed homes. That number has dropped to just under 1,500.

"We are now running a program called Right of First Refusal, where a tenant can actually buy the house and stay in it," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The program gives renters the chance to buy the home where they live if the owner forecloses on it. The Sims family was able to purchase their own home when the owner of the house they were renting stopped paying his property taxes.

"My husband keeps up the yard. The kids have their own rooms. It's a blessing. It's everything," Rachel Sims said.

The program has been extended until July 31.

