Detroit Forestry crews prepare for fallen trees, branches due to high winds

DETROIT - Workers across Metro Detroit are running on all cylinders to clear fallen trees, branches and wires.

A spokesperson for Detroit said the city is prioritizing fallen tree emergencies as high winds continue to batter the area.

Homeowners can report fallen trees and branches through the the official Improve Detroit app, available on iOS and Android. Residents can snap a photo and give the address of where the tree is.

If a fallen tree or limb has impacted a power line, stay away and call DTE Energy’s emergency line immediately at 1-800-477-4747.

If a tree or branch falls on a home, car or the street, residents should call Detroit's emergency tree service at 313-590-3336.

All hands are expected to be on deck to clean up on Monday. If there are more calls and reports than Detroit can handle, tree removal contractors are on call to assist in the cleanup.

Officials said the highest priority will be removing trees that are blocking streets or have fallen onto houses.

