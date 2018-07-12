Detroit freeway shooting: Man shot in leg on westbound I-94; road rage suspected

A man was shot in his leg July 12, 2018 on I-94 near Trumbull Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Road rage may have led to a man being shot in his leg Wednesday night on westbound I-94 near Trumbull Avenue in Detroit.

Michigan State Police shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate for hours while investigators tried to determine what led to the gunfire. One spent bullet casing was found, police said.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to recover. It's not clear if he was driving a vehicle or was a passenger when he was shot. Police have not offered a description of a possible suspect or suspect's vehicle. No arrests have been announced.

State police said the shooting might have happened on the freeway between Trunbull and Grand River avenues. The interstate was shut down at M-10 (Lodge Freeway).

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.

Several freeway shootings on I-94

There have been several shootings reported in the past year on I-94 in Detroit. In May, a 33-year-old man was struck by multiple bullets while driving on westbound I-94 near I-75. State police said a driver fired about 14 rounds at the victim.

That shooting allegedly happened after two drivers got into an altercation about 10:50 p.m. State police said the gunman drove home and told his family what happened. A family member took him to the Detroit Police Department where he was taken into custody. His vehicle and the weapon were recovered by police.

Back in December, Detroit police were investigating two separate shootings on freeways.

The first shooting was about 3 a.m. Dec. 7 on eastbound I-94 near Harper Avenue. A 44-year-old man driving a red car was shot in the leg. He went to a nearby gas station for help. He was released from the hospital and was expected to be OK.

There were at least two bullet holes in the victim's vehicle. State police said a shell casing was found on I-94.

The second shooting that day happened between 3 and 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-96 near Davison. A vehicle was struck by a bullet, but the driver was not hit. The bullet hit one of the tires on the vehicle.

Westbound I-96 was shutdown at Joy Road until about 6 a.m. that day.

