Detroit garbage day: City announces changes to bulk trash rules, pickup schedules

DETROIT - Department of Public Works officials are announcing schedule changes for Detroit's curbside trash collection. That includes household trash, bulk trash, yard waste and recycling.

The city recently rebid its household solid waste contracts, and they will expire at the end of this month. Advance Disposal and GLF, which held the previous contracts, will also hold the next contract.

Due to the new contract, the city says residents will "see improvements in yard waste and bulk trash collection" and some residents will see schedule changes.

The changes will take effect June 1.

Four more weeks have been added to the yard waste collection calender. Collection will begin in April and continue for 36 consecutive weeks, ending in December each year. The first collection date in April may vary due to weather conditions.

The amount of bulk trash that residents can set out every other week has risen from 1 cubic yard to 2 cubic yards.

Trash collectors will also be required to remove as much as 5 cubic yards of nonhazardous or nonconstruction debris from the front of vacant properties, as long as it is placed at the curbside. Trash collectors do not have to remove trash from other places on the property.

Bulk trash that is not bagged properly or exceeds cubic length and weight requirements will be tagged to inform residents what changes need to be made.

All collections will occur on the same day of the week, including biweekly collections.

Residents on the west side of the city who are serviced by Advance Disposal will have all bulk, yard waste and recycling collected on the same day that trash is collected. That begins June 3.

Example: If your trash day is every Wednesday your bulk, yard waste and recyclables will be collected every other Wednesday.

In some cases, the day of the week that trash is collected could be subject to change. Check the city's website for more information.

Residents on the east side and in southwest Detroit will not see a change in their collection days, according to the city. Advanced Disposal is expected to give out an informational card to customers with more information.

“These changes are going to make collection more efficient for the vendors and provide a higher level of service for residents so we can do an even better job of keeping our city clean year-round,” said DPW Director Ron Brundidge. “In addition, we also encourage households that are currently not recycling, to opt into the city’s voluntary recycling program by directly contacting your provider to receive a wheeled recycling cart.”

More information available on the city's website.

