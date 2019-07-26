Detroit gas station clerk charged in shooting over stolen chips

DETROIT - A Detroit gas station clerk has been charged in connection with a shooting over stolen chips, officials said.

Safaa H. Marzok, 27, of Detroit, is accused of shooting Tavarlis Durham, 22, of Detroit, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shell gas station in the 17700 block of West Warren Avenue, police said.

Marzok was working in the store portion of the gas station when he got into a verbal argument with Durham and another 22-year-old Detroit man, according to authorities.

Marzok saw Durham holding the door open for the other man, who took several bags of potato chips and walked toward the door without paying, officials said.

Marzok is accused of firing a shot through the glass door, striking Durham.

Durham was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Marzok is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharge of a weapon in a building causing injury, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and five felony firearm violations.

Marzok was arraigned Friday at 36th District Court. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 15.

