BELLE ISLE, Mich. - Belle Isle is beginning to look more and more like a racetrack as we inch closer to the Detroit Grand Prix.

Crews are working around the clock to transform the state park. This year, they had exactly 60 days to make it happen.

Race organizers are also putting out a call for volunteers. You can help during the race and receive some pretty cook perks.

Click here for Detroit Grand Prix volunteer information.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.