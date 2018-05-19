Detroit gym hosting push-up-a-thon to raise money for children's athletics program

DETROIT - There are push-ups that make a difference in your fitness and then there are push-ups that make a difference in the community.

You can help make an impact at the fifth annual PT in the D push-up-a-thon. The personal training gym in Detroit is raising money for the athletics program at Grace Lee Boggs School.

You don’t have to be a member to participate. You are encouraged to challenge yourself and others to get pledges for your push-ups. Some participants get $1 per push-up, while others secure a donation just for participating.

You can also donate directly via PayPal using “PT in the D” in the memo section so your donation is directed to the school.

The event is Thursday, May 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at PT in the D, located at 1420 Washington Blvd. in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.